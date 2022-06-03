Antigonish Heritage Museum Hosts Exhibition marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Antigonish Heritage Museum is celebrating the Queen Elizabeth the Second’s Platinum

Jubilee with an exhibition titled “Happy and Glorious (and Quirky): The Material Culture of Monarchy in Canada.”

Dr. Barry MacKenzie, curator of the Antigonish museum and royal historian, said the exhibit is drawn from a number of collections in eastern Nova Scotia. He called it the huge selection of artifacts speaking to the pervasiveness of the monarchy in Canadian history and present. The artifacts vary from the expected, photos and coins, to the obscure, like Buckingham Palace-approved soap-on-a-rope and a jelly mold of the Queen’s head.

While the exhibit is already up, the Heritage Museum is hosting an official launch at 1pm on June 11th. The event will include music, afternoon tea, and a tree planting, which MacKenzie said is a nod to the Queen’s Green Canopy project launched in the UK.