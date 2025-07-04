Antigonish Heritage Museum to open exhibit on Sisters of St. Martha

On July 16, the Antigonish Heritage Museum is set to open an exhibit dedicated to the history of the Sisters of St. Martha in Antigonish.

Dr. Barry MacKenzie, curator for the museum, said it is hard to live in Antigonish for any amount of time and not recognize the impact the Sisters of St. Martha had on the development of Antigonish, from healthcare, to education, to social work, and other facets of life in the community. He said it seems fitting for the museum to focus on highlighting some of that impact this summer.

MacKenzie said there will also be an opportunity for members of the public to write messages as tributes of how the Sisters of St. Martha impacted their lives or the community.

The exhibit opens Wednesday, July 16th at 2 p.m., with remarks from MacKenzie, congregation leader Sr. Brendalee Boisvert, and representatives from the town and county. There will also be a walk from the Museum to St. FX, retracing the steps of the sisters who first arrived to Antigonish.