Antigonish Heritage plans 2nd Annual Lego Built Heritage Contest in March

The Antigonish Heritage Museum is hosting its 2nd annual Lego built heritage contest next month.

A release from the Antigonish Museum states participants are encouraged to build models of any buildings in the Town or County of Antigonish that date to before 1920

Museum curator Barry MacKenzie said they had 12-14 entrants in last year’s event, noting people seemed to have a lot of fun. he said they are hoping to see more entrants this year.

The contest is sponsored by the Heritage Association of Antigonish, the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia, and Antigonish 5 to $1. Prizes for in both the youth (12 and under) and adult (13 and up) categories will include cash, Lego, and other great items.

The deadline for entries is Friday, March 8th. The models will be on display during March Break, and the winners will be announced during a special open house on Friday, March 15th, which will feature activities and food, all with a Lego theme.