158th Edition of the Antigonish Highland Games. Full details at the link below.
158th Edition of the Antigonish Highland Games. Full details at the link below.
Fund-raising is continuing by the Mulgrave Road Theatre for a planned renovation and expansion of its home in Guysborough.
Work is underway on a Trunk 4 redesign and an Active Transportation Corridor in Antigonish County.
One local fishers group reports catches were down for most of its members in the just concluded lobster fishing season.
The Bayside Development Corporation has captured a national award. The corporation, operators of the Bayside Travel Centre at the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation has been named the recipient of the Top Indigenous Private Sector Business in Canada. The award was presented in Membertou at the recent annual conference of the national Council for the Advancement of Native […]
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it’s another example of collaboration between the federal and provincial governments. Recently, Kelloway and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announced a combined commitment of more than $181,000 to the Transit Association of Guysborough. The federal government is providing $144,807 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, and the Government of Nova […]
LOCAL SPORTS A good day for Garry Kell at the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championship in Membertou. Kell took first place in both right and left disabled men’s under 75 kilos and finished 4th in the 70 kilogram Grandmaster men’s class. NATIONAL SPORTS The Toronto Blue Jays are aiming to avoid a series sweep when they […]