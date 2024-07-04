Antigonish Highland Games Begin this Weekend

The Antigonish Highland Games kick off this weekend with the opening church service at St. Ninian’s Cathedral at 10:30 a.m.. The day continues with the celtic concert with the Stones at St. Ninian Pioneer Cemetery on Main Street at 2 p.m., as well as the Clan Thompson pipe band and friends concert at 2:30 at St. James United Church, and the St. Ninian Cathedral 150th anniversary dinner at St. Ninian’s Place at 5 p.m..

Events continue throughout the week with a concert at St. Ninian’s Cathedral at 7 on Monday, the Culloden memorial concert on Tuesday at Culloden Memorial Cairn, the kilted golf tournament and stroll the Main Street fair on Wednesday, and the Ceilidh at the museum and the Ships of 1801 Society presentation of Home from the Boston States on Thursday.

Friday will include the morning events at Columbus field with tir nan og activities, followed by the evening events including the annual 5 mile road race, the official opening of the 159th Highland Games, and the concert under the stars and the celtic comedy night.

Highland dancing, pipe band and Scottish heavy weight events take place on Saturday, with the Ceilidh pub on Saturday night. Sunday will feature more piping and dancing events, along with heavy weight events at the tug of war. A closing Ceilidh will run from 4 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14th.

Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society and chair of the Highland Games, said the comedy show is new this year. He said they are hoping to have a lot of visitors take in this edition of the game.

For a full schedule of event please visit antigonishhighlandgames.ca