Antigonish Highland Games Boasts a number of Events, with increased entrants in Competitions

The Antigonish Highland Games run next weekend with an exciting list of events.

Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society and chair of the Highland Games, said most events will have more to offer this year as the field of highland dancers will almost double this year, most of the top competitors in the world will take part in the ancient Scottish heavy weight events, and a large field of pipe bands. He also noted they have a sizeable clan march for Saturday.

Cochrane said the biggest thing visitors can expect is an authentic Scottish experience, noting they pride themselves on the authenticity of the games.

Things kickoff Sunday with the opening church service at St. Ninian’s Cathedral followed by the Clan Thompson pipe band and friends concert.

Tuesday will see the Culloden Memorial ceremony in the morning, followed by the Pioneer Cemetery Ceremony, and Clan Chisholm Dinner and social.

The Kilted Golf tournament, stroll the main street fair, and Ceilidh in St. Andrews are set for Wednesday, followed by the ceilidh at the Museum and the Ship of 1801 Society’s Keppoch Ghost story production on Thursday.

On Friday, morning and evening events will run on Mainstreet and Columbus field, including the tir nan og athletic events, the five mile road race, the official opening of the games and the concert under the stars.

Events will continue on Saturday and Sunday, with the grand Street parade on Saturday morning, piping, drumming, and dancing competitions, the heavyweight events, tug of war, and the ceilidh pub on Saturday evening.

For a full schedule of events, please visit antigonishhighlandgames.ca