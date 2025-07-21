Antigonish Highland Games Declared a Success

The operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society called the recent edition of the Antigonish Highland Games a tremendous success.

Dan Cochrane said the 160th edition of the Antigonish Highland Games saw a massive turnout, with about 3,000 people coming through the gates on Saturday alone.

There were a couple of snags, with challenges at the gate getting in on Saturday night, but Cochrane said that is an easily fixable issue moving forward. Overall, he said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Cochrane thanked the community, from the record number of sponsors, to the enormous number of volunteers, to the folks who came out to all of the events.