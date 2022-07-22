Antigonish Highland Games Draws More Visitors This Year

Organizers from the Antigonish Highland Games are pleased with the early numbers they are seeing from ticket sales.

Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society, said the preliminary numbers show they sold around 5,300 admissions at the gate for the games over the weekend, which he said is about a 17 per cent increase over 2019, the last time they held the Highland Games. He said about 200 folks turned out for the concert under the stars and they had just over 1,500 people for the Rawlins Cross concert.

Cochrane acknowledged all the local support from volunteers and sponsors, as wells as the local competitors, calling it a great community effort.