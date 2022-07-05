Antigonish Highland Games includes Street Fair, Ceilidhs and Kilted Golf Tournment

The 157 Highland Games continue this week with Kilted Golf tournament, the Stroll the Main Street Fair, and the Ceilidh at the Keppoch on Wednesday.

Antigonish Highland Society operations manager Dan Cochrane said the street fair will set up on Main Street between College and Church Streets.

Ceilidh at the Museum runs Thursday along with Gaelic language and traditions workshops. Friday will see the Tir Nan Og events in the morning, with the five mile road race and official opening of the games happening that evening, followed by a concert under the stars featuring local artists.

Saturday will feature the morning street parade, Scottish heavyweight, highland dancing and piping events at Columbus Field, and an evening Ceilidh pub featuring Rawlins cross. Sunday will feature more piping, dancing, and heavyweight events, as well as a closing Ceilidh.

For a full schedule of events, please visit antigonishhighlandgames.ca