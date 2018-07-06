Antigonish Highland Games move into High Gear

Columbus Field will be busy this weekend with the last leg of the Antigonish Highland Games Week.

Today will feature Tir Nan Og athletic activites from 8 am until 2. The five mile race begins at 6, and there’s the Antigonish Art Fair. The official opening of the 155th Antigonish Highland Games happens at 7:45, including a tribute to Allan J MacEachen, followed by a concert under the stars at 8. Also being recognized at the games this year is the Queen of Lanark, Winnie MacDonald.

The grand street parade begins starts at 9 Saturday morning, followed by Scottish Heavyweight events, highland dancing, and piping and drumming and tug of war.

A Celtic music concert dedicated to the memory of James MacPherson starts at 8, followed by a Ceilidh pub at 9p.m., featuring Mud Men.

Dance, tug of war, and heavyweight events continue on Sunday, with a closing Ceilidh before doors open at 7 for the presentation of Ships of 1801 Society’s production “A Keppoch Wedding” at the Schwartz building at StFX.

Highland Society president Harley MacCaull said the participation for events so far this week has been tremendous.

MacCaull says it’s a matter of be there or be square for a great weekend ahead, which is shaping up to feature some nice weather on Saturday and Sunday.