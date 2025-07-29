Antigonish Highland Games Organizers Pleased with Turnout This Year

Figures released by Antigonish Highland Games show a total of 33,266 attendees to events over the week.

The Antigonish Highland Society reported some of the attendance figures recently, noting 8,592 passed through the gates for Saturday’s day programming, with another 5,638 for the Sunday events.

Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society, said things were a bit different this year with free day passes for the day events on the weekend. He said he was happy with the turnout this year.

A release from the society states overall event attendance was up slightly from last year, while the attendance specifically on the field on Saturday and Sunday was up by around 23 per cent from the previous year.