Antigonish Highland Games Recognizes three local figures

The games were dedicated to Allan J. MacEachen, James MacPherson and Anna Winnifred "Winnie" MacDonald.

Lieutenant Governor Arthur LeBlanc told the official opening of the Games the province has lost a great figure and a dear friend to many with MacEachen’s passing.

LeBlanc says MacEachen’s stellar political career included achievements in advancing foundational social legislation such as medicare, the Canada Assistance Plan and Guaranteed Assistance Plan.

MacDonald, affectionally called the Queen of Lanark, was a regular at the Highland Games and a gifted musician. MacPherson was the organist and senior choir director at St. Ninian’s Cathedral in Antigonish for many years.