The Antigonish Highland Games are fast approaching and organizers say they are in need of volunteers. Operations Manager Dan Cochrane says it has about 60 per cent of the volunteers they require.

Cochrane says there are a number of areas where additional volunteers can assist.

Visit the Antigonish Highland Games website at www.antigonishhighlandgames.ca

The Antigonish Highland Games will be held July 7th-14th.