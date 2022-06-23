Antigonish Highland Games to feature cultural events

The Antigonish Highland Games will feature a couple of unique cultural events at Columbus Field this year.
The Operations Manager of the Antigonish Highland Society, Dan Cochrane, says visitors will have some hands on experience with several Scottish traditions.
Also on July 9th, a Clans tent will be open from 11 to 2. That will include Peter MacKenzie addressing the Haggis at 12 noon, followed by a scotch tasting and a presentation by John Hamilton. There will also be an exhibit from the Federation of Clans. Clans wanting to participant can email admin@antigonishhighlandgames.ca.