Antigonish Highland Games Underway

It’s the 156th running of the Antigonish Highland Games this week.

Today features a hike at Keppoch, the Antigonish Highland Society Hall of Fame Inductions and a ceilidh at the Antigonish Heritage Museum. Friday sees the kids games begin in the morning with the five mile road race starting at 6 in the evening, followed by the official opening of the games and a concert under the stars.

Saturday features the elite mile road race in the morning followed by the grand street parade, the start of the heavyweight competitions, the nova Scotia Pipe band championships, highland dancing, and tug of war during the day. In the evening there is a Keppoch concert at the Schwartz Hall at StFX followed by a ceilidh pub with entertainment by Coig.

Sunday will see more highland dancing and heavy weight events, along with tug of war and the atlantic Canada pipe band championships, with a closing ceilidh starting in the afternoon. For a full schedule, visit antigonishhighlandgames.ca

Antigonish Highland Society’s Executive Director, Tammy Beaton, said the Highland Games mean a lot of the area.

Beaton said there is something for everyone at the games, and urged people to come down to Columbus Field to check out the events.