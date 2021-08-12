Antigonish Highland Society Planning a Weekend of Song, Bagpipes and Heavy Events

the aspects of the annual Antigonish Highland Games alive. The games, traditionally held in July, were suspended for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Antigonish Highland Society is planning a couple of events this weekend to keep some ofthe aspects of the annual Antigonish Highland Games alive. The games, traditionally held in July, were suspended for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weekend will include a concert on Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 at the St. Andrew Junior School Pavillion, featuring Abigail MacDonald, Anna Ludlow, Mary Beth Carty, Junior Fraser, Dara Smith MacDonald, Brian MacDonald, Marion Dewar and the Keppoch Singers.

One of the organizers of the weekend activities, Danny Gillis says on Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at Chisholm Park there will be a piping competition.

Competitors will include Antigonish natives Andrea Boyd, Heather MacIsaac, and Ian Juurlink, as well as Kenneth MacKenzie from Mabou and Pipe Major James MacHattie from the College of Piping in Summerside, PEI.

At Columbus Field, a Heavy Events competiton featuring athletes from across the Maritimes will be held on Saturday starting at 9 and continuing until about five. On Friday night, at 6 there will be a children’s event with stone throw, weight toss and the caber.

Admission is free for all events