Antigonish Highland Society to Induct 12 into Highland Games Hall of Fame

Thursday night. This is the second induction ceremony into the hall. The first was in 2013, during the 150th anniversary of the games.

Hall of Fame Chair Danny Gillis says it’s an impressive list.

Among the inductees are former World Heavy Events Champion Father Doug MacDonald, dancers Stephanie Grant and Gerarda MacDonald, and pipers Bruce Gandy, Doug Boyd and Barry Ewan. Other inductees are drummer Lianne Bradshaw, runner Colin Patrick MacDonald, track and field organizer Angus Grant, pole vault specialist Gerald MacDonald and all-around athlete Wayne “Cat” Thompson. The late Dr. Jeannie Cameron will be posthumously inducted. The induction ceremony is Thursday night at 7 at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.