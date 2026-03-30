Antigonish Housing Forum set for Wednesday

Nova Scotia Health is hosting an Antigonish Housing Forum on Wednesday, April 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Charles V Keating Centre.

The idea behind the forum is to increase awareness of housing gaps in the community and inspire action to support people affected by the gaps. Speakers include representatives from the People’s Place Library, Sisters of St. Martha, STFX, RCMP, and Nova Scotia Health.

Renee Curry, a volunteer board member with the Antigonish Community Health Board, said housing insecurity is a focus for the board this year, adding it seems to be a priority for many community health boards in the eastern region.

She said they partnered with A Roof Over Your Head for the event. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/March-30-Curry-housing-meeting.wav