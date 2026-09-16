Antigonish Imagination Library asks Residents to Celebrate Dolly Parton Day on September 25th

The Antigonish Imagination Library is asking people to celebrate Dolly Parton on September 25, or 9-2-5.

Starting in 1988 in her home state of Tennessee, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a free book giving program, which sees kids get books for free until their fifth birthday. It came to Canada in 2006, and started in Antigonish in March of 2023, with the first books going out in April. The ABC for Kids Society was started by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Antigonish to help deliver the program. Parton passed away on August 25.

Kathleen Robertson, president of the Antigonish Imagination Library, said there are a few things people can do.

This month, the Antigonish Imagination Library is celebrating 25,000 books delivered to children in the area. Since April 2023, the program has served more than 1,100 local children.