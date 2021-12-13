Antigonish Increasing Dialogue with St. FX University during COVID-19 Outbreak

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says the town is ramping up its lines of communication with St. FX University as the area deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Boucher says the town and university have met over the course of the pandemic, but with this outbreak, the town and St. FX will now meet in the mornings every couple of days, in order to keep the community informed.

Boucher says there is a lot of concern in the town, now that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected locally.

Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available at the Antigonish Town and County Library starting today.

The town has also announced that Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice.

Residents can pay service bills online or use the secure drop-box at the front door of Town Hall.