Antigonish Incumbent Michelle Thompson pleased with Election Result, looks forward to Another Term in Office

PC Michelle Thompson received the most votes in the Antigonish riding during Tuesday’s provincial elections. While the official results are being tabulated, the unofficial results show Thompson picked up 5, 195 votes on Tuesday night, while Liberal candidate Sheila Sears received 1,716, and NDP candidate John David MacIsaac garnered 1,099.

Speaking after the election, Thompson said she was thrilled with the results and thanked residents for putting their trust in her. She said she was also happy to see the PCs will form a majority government, adding she is ready to get back to work and move the province forward.

While campaigning, Thompson said she heard concerns surrounding day care and rural road conditions.

Thompson thanked her fellow candidates Sears and MacIsaac as well as the campaign teams, noting they ran respectful campaigns.