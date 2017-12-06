Antigonish is one of the Happiest Places in Canada

Antigonish has again been recognized by a travel website for being among the happiest places in Canada. The website, expedia.ca ranks Antigonish as the 36th happiest place in Canada in a recent poll.

Using social media, the website looked for posts that included the town or city’s name, along with words such as cheerful or happy. At the end of November, the same website listed Antigonish as being one of the countries favourite small towns.

The website says that the town’s motto, A Hundred Thousand Welcomes will make visitors and residents feel loved in this Gaelic town. The number 1 happiest place in Canada went to Lake Lousie/Banff Alberta.