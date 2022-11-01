Antigonish Jazz Fest Offers Something for Everyone

The Artistic Director for the upcoming Antigonish Jazz Fest Paul Tynan says there is something

for everyone.

The event will be held November 17th to 19th, with a number of local entertainers including faculty with the St. FX Music Department, the Dixie Rovers, Aaron Bannerman and the Dr. JH Gillis High School Big Band.

Several other artists have connections to the local area such as former St. FX music student Sam Wilson; and Hot Toddy Trio, which includes former St. FX Music Faculty Member Tom Easley. Other Nova Scotia-based acts include celebrated saxophonist Mike Murley; and drummer, composer and music educator Andrew Miller.

Tynan says regardless of your interest in jazz, you will find music to your liking.

Tynan, who is also chair of the Music Department at St. FX says the headline act at the Jazz Fest is the Grammy Award winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra, one of the best latin jazz salsa bands in the world. Tickets for the Antigonish Jazz Fest can be purchased at antigonishjazzfest.ca.