Antigonish Jazz Festival Gets Underway, Local Talent included in Line-Up

The opening act is 11th and Duke, featuring Nathan Gerrior and Ryan Rockey from Trenton with a mix of rock, soul and blues to their sound. They will perform at 6 pm at Parkland Antigonish.
Donald MacLennan (Antigonish Jazz Festival photo)
A number of entertainers with local ties will perform at this festival, including Donald MacLennan, originally from Chimney Corner, Inverness County; and also lived in Antigonish for a few years. He now resides in Dartmouth. MacLennan is an award winning violinist, vocalist, composer and teacher. MacLennan is a jazz manouche musician, a style that originated in France in the 1930’s.
MacLennan says he’ll be bringing the rhythm section of his group the Hot Club of Dartmouth to the festival. He will perform at the Main Street Cafe from 5:30 to 6:45 Thursday night.
The Remembrance Day ceremony for Antigonish is set for Next Wednesday, November 11. Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 President Tim Hinds said the annual service will begin with the parade starting from the legion on St. Ninian at around 10:30. The parade will...
The Town of Port Hawkesbury will be restricting traffic flow during this year's Remembrance Day ceremony. In past years, Port Hawkesbury Town Council received complaints about motor vehicles speeding on Reeves Street as the Royal Canadian Legion Branch...
The Town of Port Hawkesbury has made history. At last night's regular public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors voted to make Paula Hart the new deputy mayor. Hart was first elected to town council in October, 2024 with 943 votes. She replaced outgoing...
The Town of Port Hawkesbury is studying its infrastructure after a September storm caused flooding. During last night's monthly public session of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, CAO Terry Doyle said desktop and site studies of the town's sewer system are moving along...
Pictou County council is looking to take concrete steps to show its opposition to a proposed makeover of the Riverview Home. The town of New Glasgow is proposing to the province that the property in Riverton become a shelter and rehabilitation centre. The province...
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.