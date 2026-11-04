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Antigonish Jazz Festival Gets Underway, Local Talent included in Line-Up

Nov 4, 2026 | Local News

The Antigonish Jazz Festival kicks off tonight.
The opening act is 11th and Duke, featuring Nathan Gerrior and Ryan Rockey from Trenton with a mix of rock, soul and blues to their sound.    They will perform at 6 pm at Parkland Antigonish.

Donald MacLennan (Antigonish Jazz Festival photo)

A number of entertainers with local ties will perform at this festival, including Donald MacLennan, originally from Chimney Corner, Inverness County; and also lived in Antigonish for a few years.  He now resides in Dartmouth.  MacLennan is an award winning violinist, vocalist, composer and teacher.  MacLennan is a jazz manouche musician, a style that originated in France in the 1930’s.
MacLennan says he’ll be bringing the rhythm section of his group the Hot Club of Dartmouth to the festival.  He will perform at the Main Street Cafe from 5:30 to 6:45 Thursday night.
For more information on the festival,  including tickets visit www.antigonishjazzfest.ca

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