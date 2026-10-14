Antigonish Jazz Festival set for November Featuring a Mix of Local, Regional, National and International Entertainers
Oct 14, 2026 | Local News
After months of planning, the Antigonish Jazz Festival is now only a few weeks away.
The event is slated for November 5th to 7th, featuring a mix of local, regional, national and international talent.
St. FX University Music Professor Paul Tynan (St. FX University photo)
Artistic Director Paul Tynan says he is particularly excited about Chandra, the Saturday night headliner.
Entertainers with local connections performing at the festival include Carolyn Curry, the APC Big Band, Donald MacLennan, and the Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School Stage Band.
Tynan, a trumpet and flugelhorn musician and a member of the St. FX Music Faculty, will take a hand a performing this year with his group BiCoastal Collective, a partnership with Grammy Award winning baritone saxophonist Aaron Lington.