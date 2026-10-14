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Antigonish Jazz Festival set for November Featuring a Mix of Local, Regional, National and International Entertainers

Oct 14, 2026 | Local News

After months of planning, the Antigonish Jazz Festival is now only a few weeks away.
The event is slated for November 5th to 7th, featuring a mix of local, regional, national and international talent.

St. FX University Music Professor Paul Tynan (St. FX University photo)

Artistic Director Paul Tynan says he is particularly excited about Chandra, the Saturday night headliner.
Entertainers with local connections performing at the festival include Carolyn Curry, the APC Big Band, Donald MacLennan, and the Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School Stage Band.
Tynan, a trumpet and flugelhorn musician and a member of the St. FX Music Faculty, will take a hand a performing this year with his group BiCoastal Collective, a partnership with Grammy Award winning baritone saxophonist Aaron Lington.
For more information, including tickets, visit antigonishjazzfest.ca

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.