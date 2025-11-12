Antigonish Jazz Festival This Weekend Features an All-Canadian Line-Up

After months of planning, the Antigonish Jazz Festival is almost here.

The Jazz Fest opens Thursday afternoon at two pm at the the Legion with the Dr. John Hugh Gillis Stage Band and The Nth Degree, a St. FX Alumni Group.

That will be followed by a show featuring Charlie A’Court at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Street Cafe. That show is sold out.

The President of the Antigonish Tourism Association and the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, Paul Curry says one of the benefits of this festival is that it draws visitors from around the region and beyond.

The headliners for this all-Canadian line-up include crooner Matt Dusk, the Alex Bellegarde Latin Jazz Quintet, and jazz singer Caitie Gyorgy.