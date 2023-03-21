Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs and Pictou County Scotians Member capture Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Awards

Several members of the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs picked up Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League awards.

Cody MacEachern was named the top goalie in the Sid Rowe Division, posting a 1.85 goals against average, stopping 479 of 513 shots, three shutouts and .934 save percentage.

Bulldogs Head Coach Donnie Grant is the Sid Rowe Division’s Coach of the Year for the second season in a row. He guided the Bulldogs to a 26-3-and-1 regular season.

The division’s top defencenman is Ethan Twolan of the Bulldogs, with 12 goals and 12 assists, while leading Antigonish to the best defensive record in the league.

One member of the Pictou County Scotians picked up a division award. Thomas Kennaley was named the Most Gentlemanly Player, after not recording a single penalty minute this season while scoring 12 times and adding 9 assists that includes two power play markets and a short-handed effort.