Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs win Don Johnson Memorial Cup, Local Volleyball Teams do Well at Provincials

The Antigonish Bulldogs claimed the Junior B crown for a third consecutive year, after defeating the South-East Knights in overtime 3-2 in Sunday afternoon’s finale of the Don Johnson Memorial Cup in Cocagne, New Brunswick . At the awards banquet Saturday morning, players were recognized by the Tournament Awards Committee for their play all week long at the Don Johnson Memorial Cup:

Venel Campbell of the Bulldogs was selected Most Sportsmanlike Player. Zachary Lorette of the Bulldogs and Finn Merritt of the Capstone Colts were Top Scorers. Lorette was also named to the tournament All Star Team.

The Guybororough and Area Riptide took home the Tier 2 Provincial U16 VolleyballChampionship over the weekend after some very intense hard fought games. The team includes players from Canso, Guysborough, Tracadie and Antigonish.