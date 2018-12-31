Annual Christmas Tree Mulching at the Antigonish Market Square. Please bring your trees free of ornaments, plastic and wire, and they will be chipped into mulch.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says 2018 Marked a Number of Suc...10:19 am | Read Full Article
A local MP says 2018 was a year of success but there are challenges looking forward. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser pointed to the Canada child benefit program which provided $48 million to help around 11 thousand children in Central Nova. He also mentioned a federal agreement with the province for the largest transfer of […]
Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane Reflects on a Busy Year inc...9:51 am | Read Full Article
Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane said 2018 was fabulous on a personal level. MacFarlane began serving as the interim Leader of the PC Party in January and held the position until Pictou East MLA Tim Houston was elected leader on October 27th. She said people are her passion and her job allows her passion to meet purpose, which she […]
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson named as a linesman for NH...10:36 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson has received another significant assignment as an NHL linesman. MacPherson will work the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium. The game will feature two original six teams, the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks. MacPherson has logged 497 NHL Regular Season and 34 playoff games, including […]