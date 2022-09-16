Antigonish Legion Marks Queen’s Passing with a Wreath Laying Monday

The Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 in Antigonish will mark the passing of Queen

Elizabeth the 2nd with a wreath laying on Monday morning.

Antigonish branch president James Matheson said they are asking people to gather at the cenotaph by Columbus Field at around 10:45 a.m.. Matheson said it will be like a pared down version of Remembrance Day ceremony, with two minutes of silence, last post, O Canada, a wreath laying, and prayers.

Matheson said there was a directive from national Legion command advising branches on how to mark the Queen’s passing.

The Port Hawkesbury Legion is doing something similar on Monday. Parade of Flags start approximately 10:45 to the Port Hawkesbury Cenotaph, two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., and the laying of single wreath.