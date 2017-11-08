Antigonish Legion official says Remembrance Day is a reminder of the Sacrifice made by soldiers
This week, residents of Northeastern Nova Scotia will pause to pay tribute to those who have served in uniform and continue to serve. Services are planned
Groesbeek Canadian War Cemetery in the Netherlands. There are 2,600 servicemen from the Second World War buried at Groesbeek, including 2,300 Canadians. Among the buried are soldiers from the North Nova Scotia Highlanders and Cape Breton Highlanders.
throughout the region on Saturday, Remembrance Day, to lay wreaths in honour of soldiers who have served and died in wartime, in U-N Peacekeeping missions and most recently in Afghanistan.
A past president with the Antigonish Legion and the branch’s poppy chairman, J-P MacEachern says Remembrance Day reminds him of the sacrifices made by our soldiers.
MacEachern says area residents tell him they wear poppies in memory of a family member who served in war.