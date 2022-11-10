Antigonish Legion President says It Appreciates Public Support At Remembrance Day

With Remembrance Day set for tomorrow, the head of the local legion said it is an important day to keep in mind.

Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 president James Matheson said it`s usually a very good service, noting the legion members appreciate the public support.

The Antigonish Remembrance Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on November 11 at the Cenotaph Monument at Columbus Field.

Prior to the ceremony, the veteran’s march will begin at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre, home of Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59, move on to Church Street, then onto Main Street and head to the field. The March will return the same way after the ceremony and traffic will be closed in the area during the march.

Matheson said the high school band will be there as well. He suggested people looking to come to the event be at the field by 10:45.