Antigonish lends support to Port Hawkesbury’s bid to have Unama’ki added to Welcome to Cape Breton sign

During last evening's monthly town council meeting, council agreed to send a letter of support for adding "Unama'ki" to the sign at the Canso Causeway. Antigonish Town Council is in full support of a neighbouring towns effort to add Mi'Kmaq to the sign greeting people to Cape Breton Island.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says that the effort by Port Hawkesbury’s council to recognize the Province’s Mi’Kmaq people is important, and is supported:

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton sent a letter to Premier Stephen McNeil asking to add “Unama’ki” to the sign. Request for support was also sent to surrounding communities in order to push the province to make the change.