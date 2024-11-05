Antigonish Liberal Candidate Sheila Sears says Better Prosperity for Nova Scotians a Key Goal in her Campaign

Antigonish Liberal candidate Sheila Sears says one of the motivators for her to run in this provincial election was concern over poverty.

Sears says she was shocked to learn that Nova Scotia has the highest levels of poverty in the country. Initially, Sears thought about becoming involved with organizations concerned about this issue, or start a charity; but in the end decided to run, because she says poverty is a policy decision governments make.

Sears says if she’s elected, she would like to see Nova Scotians prosper

Sears, is a retired nurse and health care leader says this is her first foray into provincial politics.

Election day is November 26th.