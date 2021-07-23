Antigonish Liberal Incumbent Randy Delorey says the Economy and Health Care are Major Issues in Campaign

When asked about the challenges he faces while seeking re-election, Antigonish Liberal

incumbent Randy Delorey said people want to know they can put food on their table and a roof over their heads. With that, Delorey said the economy and health care are major issues locally.

Delorey said one such success he is particularly proud of the partnership between the CACL and Antigonish Legion in the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre. He also pointed to the work done by the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, noting it is great to partner and support organizations making Antigonish better.