Antigonish Lions Club Supports Two Local Organizations

The Antigonish Lions Club provided support to several local organizations recently. The group

King Lion Robert Cochrane presents cheque to Tom Montrose of the Antigonish Food Bank.

presented cheques to both CACL Antigonish and the Food Bank.

King Lion Robert Cochrane says it’s pleased to assist two important organizations.
The Lions donated to CACL on Friday and the Food Bank Monday.