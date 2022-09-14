Antigonish Lions Club Supports Two Local Organizations

presented cheques to both CACL Antigonish and the Food Bank.
The Antigonish Heritage Museum is inviting members of the public to leave messages in a special Book of Condolences in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Book will be available for signing for the rest of this week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
X-Men Football's Malcolm Bussey and Alex Fedchun are AUS Football Players of the Week; Bussey for Offense and Fedchun for Defense. https://bit.ly/3eDLZIe
X-Men Soccer's Kyle Cordeiro is the the AUS Male Athlete of the Week. http://bit.ly/3UbLFAM
Antigonish Lions Club Supports Two Local Organizations11:11 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Lions Club provided support to several local organizations recently. The group presented cheques to both CACL Antigonish and the Food Bank. King Lion Robert Cochrane says it’s pleased to assist two important organizations. The Lions donated to CACL on Friday and the Food Bank Monday. Facebook Twitter
Appleseed Court affordable housing project Officially Opens9:45 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s latest housing complex was officially opened on Tuesday. Appleseed Court is a 12-unit complex and has one, two and three bedroom units, a community room and an outdoor area for gardening. Located on Appleseed Drive, it is close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants and recreational facilities. Councillor Andrew Murray, representing […]
Mixed Martial Arts Competition to Held at the Pictou County ...10:47 am | Read Full Article
Mixed martial arts competition is back in Pictou County. Fight League Atlantic is ready to put on a show at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on September 24 with a stacked card featuring 10-11 matches with athletes from across Canada including Pictou County’s Brady MacDonald and Antigonish’s Rory Gillis. Run by Jon Foster and Derek […]