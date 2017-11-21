Antigonish listed as among the favourite small towns in Canada

A popular travel website has ranked Antigonish as being one of the top 25 favourite small towns in Canada. Expedia.ca lists Antigonish in the 25th spot, praising the town for ‘highland pride’.

It lists the Antigonish Highland Games as being legendary in the region, with a strong food, community and cultural pressence. The website also talks about the Antigonish International Film Festival which it says features a “myriad of documentaries that highlight regional and global issues for the world to see.”

The number one town listed in Canada was Banff, Alberta.