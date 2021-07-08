Antigonish, Mahone Bay and Berwick to Build Solar Gardens in a $22.4 million Project

Premier Iain Rankin calls it’s an historic day for Antigonish and for the province. The three levels of government have announced a $22.4 million project to develop solar gardens in

Antigonish, Mahone Bay and Berwick. The Antigonish solar garden, a 2.1megawatt facility will provide three percent of the town’s energy use. The three communities are part of the Alternative Resource Energy Authority, operators of a 10-turbine 23.5 megawatt wind farm in Ellershouse.

Rankin says as Nova Scotia begins to rebuild the economy it’s important to grasp the opportunities such as this project.

The province has committed $7.5 million to the project, the federal government will spend $8.9 million and the three municipalities have committed $6 million. The town of Antigonish invest $1.4 million.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says collectively, this is the largest community solar power

project in the country.

Boucher says with the solar garden, town electrical customers can benefit through a subscription program.

Construction of the Antigonish solar garden is expected to begin fall and will take a year to complete.