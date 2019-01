A recent travelblog on Expedia.ca lists Antigonish as one of 22 must-visit hockey towns in North America. The site lists the StFX men’s and women’s hockey teams as well as the Antigonish Bulldogs and the Highland Edge Hockey Academy as some of the local attractions for hockey fans.

Antigonish is listed alongside hockey-mad cities such as Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Edmonton as well as smaller spots such as Windsor, Nova Scotia and Plaster Rock, New Brunswick.