Antigonish Man charged with Attempted Murder Makes Court Appearance

A man facing two attempted murder charges will return to court next month.

A 41 year old Antigonish resident, appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court yesterday facing two charges of attempted murder. The man will return to court on August 24.

He faces charges following an incident Wednesday in Antigonish.

Local RCMP responded to a 911 call about a woman stating a man tried to stab her and a three year old child in a residence.

Police later arrested a man outside a residence and the woman and child were sent to hospital via ambulance for treatment.