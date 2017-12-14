Antigonish man charged with one count of Sexual Assault

The RCMP are releasing more details about a recent complaint of a sexual assault that happened in Antigonish. The RCMP say the incident occured on September 6, and was reported on Friday December the 8th. At this time, the RCMP can confirm that the incident did not happen on St.FX campus and a 20 year old Antigonish man was arrested.

He has since been released from custody and will appear in court next February for one count of sexual assault. This is the third incident of sexual assaults in the town after two females came forward to the RCMP in November.