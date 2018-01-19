Antigonish man charged with several Firearms-Related Counts

A 54 year old Antigonish man has been charged after a number of weapon offenses. On January 12th in the afternoon, Antigonish RCMP responded to a complaint of a man who threatened a woman by saying he had a gun in his vehicle. RCMP responded and located a man outside a home on Braemore Ave.

RCMP located a handgun in a backpack in a car along with ammunition, a baseball bat and a knife. John Francis Gerrior has been charged with several firearms offences, along with two counts of criminal harassment and one count of uttering threats. He has been remanded into custody and will return to provincial court in February.