Antigonish man Charged with Sexual Assault

Antigonish County District RCMP charged a man with sexual assault involving four victims.

On March 15, 2023, Antigonish County District RCMP received a report of sexual assault involving a female victim. RCMP officers learned that a 22-year-old Antigonish man had sexually assaulted the woman in September 2022 and had been harassing her since the incident.

As the investigation continued, RCMP officers learned that three other women had also been sexually assaulted by the same man, between September 2022 and February 2023.

On April 14, RCMP officers safely arrested Omogbolahan “Teddy” Jegede at a home on Church Street in Antigonish. Jegede was charged with four counts of Sexual Assault and released on conditions. He will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on June 14, at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is continuing, and investigators believe that there may be more victims. If you are a victim, or have any information related to these incidents, please contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.