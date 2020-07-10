Antigonish Man charged with Two Counts of Sexual Assault

An Antigonish man faces two sexual assault charges and police are reaching out to the community to see if there additional victims.

RCMP charged Stephen Lawrence Kirk, 52, of Antigonish with one count of Sexual Assault in relation to incidents that occurred in Guysborough County between 2009 and 2015. The victim is a female who was in her older teenage years at the time. He has also been charged with Sexual Assault in relation to an incident that occurred in 2016 in Antigonish County. The victim was in her early twenties.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has questions, is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 902-863-6500 in Antigonish, or 902-533-3801 in Guysborough.

Police released Kirk on conditions and he is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 12.