Antigonish Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

The Nova Scotia RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit charged an Antigonish resident with child pornography offences.

On July 17, the ICE Unit, assisted by Antigonish County District RCMP, Antigonish and Inverness Street Crime Enforcement Units, and RCMP Digital Forensic Services, attended a home in Antigonish to execute a search warrant.

Investigators were directed to the residence after an electronic service provider notified law enforcement that child pornography was being uploaded to their service.

As a result of the search and subsequent investigation, 77-year-old Harold “Verne” Barnett faces one count each of Transmitting Child Pornography, Possessing Child Pornography, and Accessing Child Pornography. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial court on September 4.

The investigation is ongoing and will include analysis of items seized during the execution of the search warrant, with continued support from RCMP Digital Forensic Services.

Over the course of this investigation, police learned that Barnett volunteered in the past with organizations that commonly work with youth. His interactions with these organizations were in British Columbia prior to 2015 and Nova Scotia after 2015. At this time, investigators have found no evidence that suggests there have been further offences. The Nova Scotia RCMP encourages anyone who feels they are or could be a victim of sexualized violence to contact their local RCMP detachment or police service.