Antigonish Mayor and Antigonish County Warden Condemn Recent Incidents of Racism in the Community

The mayor and warden of Antigonish are condemning incidents of racism against Muslim community members.

After some incidents in town over the summer that led to a criminal charge of mischief motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron issued a joint statement expressing concern and sadness about the incidents that led to the arrest and subsequent charges.

Both stated they and the local councils are committed to ensuring that all our public spaces and neighborhoods are safe, welcoming, and respectful for everyone, adding Racism and discrimination have no place in our community.

They called on all residents to uphold the principles of respect, kindness, and understanding that define us as a community, asking people to continue to work together to ensure Antigonish remains a place where diversity is celebrated and where everyone feels valued and at home.