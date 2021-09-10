Antigonish Mayor discouraged by Incident on St. FX Campus Last Weekend

Antigonish’s mayor said she was discouraged after seeing a video involving two young men

climbing on top of an ambulance while paramedics responded to a call at StFX University.

The incident took place last weekend. Since then, StFX VP of students Elizabeth Yep , stated footage suggests the individuals involved are StFX students and the school opened an investigation. Yeo described the behaviours demonstrated in the footage as shocking, disappointing, and totally unacceptable, adding frontline healthcare workers deserve thanks and the utmost respect.

Town mayor Laurie Boucher said she was pleased with the response from the university as well as the students union.

If the people involved are StFX Students, the school said they will be subject to a disciplinary process.