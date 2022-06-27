Antigonish mayor excited for the summer

With a number of summer events set to return to Antigonish after an almost two year hiatus, Mayor Laurie Boucher said there is good reason to be excited.

During last week`s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members heard from Nova Scotia Summerfest lead Ray Mattie about the plans for two nights worth of Concerts set for later this summer. The town also recently discussed the return of the Antigonish Highland Games and the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition.

Summerfest is set to run August 19 and 20, while the Exhibition is set for August 31 through September 4. The Antigonish Highland Games events will kick off on July 2 and run until July 10.