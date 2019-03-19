Antigonish Mayor Hopes Construction of Skatepark will begin in July

In January, New Line Skateparks received the contract to design Antigonish’s All Wheel Skatepark. Following last night’s meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Mayor Laurie Boucher said the contract is for the construction of a park to the size for which they have the money on hand, which is around $410,000.

Boucher said they would like to break ground on the park in July with the potential of an opening in the fall. She said they wanted to go with the contract for money in hand so they could be in the queue, noting Newline is an aggressive company doing a lot of work in the Atlantic provinces.