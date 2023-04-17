Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron request another meeting with Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr over Consolidation

The matter of consolidation in Antigonish continues.

In an interview last Friday, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron virtually met with provincial municipal affairs minister John Lohr on March 24 at Lohr’s request. During the meeting, she said Lohr informed them consolidation would not be brought up during the spring sitting of the legislature as the priority of the sitting was going to be health care and the budget.

As for right now, Boucher said the mayor and warden requested another meeting with minister Lohr, and they are waiting for a reply. The mayor said she believes there are benefits to consolidation. She pointed to the want in the area for a community recreation centre, noting that sort of project is more difficult to do with two municipalities.

She said the plan is to bring forward the benefits of consolidation to the public, noting she received a number of emails and calls from people she said were disappointed the matter wasn’t addressed in the spring sitting.

When asked for an interview on the matter, Lohr’s office declined stating there are ongoing discussions with the town and county.